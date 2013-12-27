Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
(Corrects headline to say shareholders approve sale to Tsinghua, not to buy Tsinghua)
Dec 27 RDA Microelectronics Inc : * Announces the receipt of shareholder approval for acquisition by Tsinghua Unigroup * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Says continues to evaluate strategic options in line with board's commitment to act in stockholders' best interests
* BT jumps after network separation deal (Adds details, closing prices)