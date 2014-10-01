BRIEF-Hailan Holdings expects decline in profit for year ended 31 december 2016
* Expected that there will be an over 70pct decline of group's profit for year ended 31 december 2016
Oct. 1 Re Cap A/S :
* Said on Tuesday 2013/2014 net sales 42.7 million Danish crowns versus 0 crowns
* Said 2013/2014 pre-tax profit 6.9 million Danish crowns versus loss 2.9 million crowns
* Said expects 2014/2015 pre-tax profit and value adjustments of 15 million crowns to 18 million crowns
* Company and Enerchina entered into a non- legally binding strategic alliance memorandum
* India's ICICI Bank raises 34.25 bln rupees via private placement of additional Tier 1 bonds at 9.20 pct- stock exchange