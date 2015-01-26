NAIROBI Jan 26 Kenyan agricultural firm Rea Vipingo reported on Monday an 18 percent fall in full-year pre-tax profit to 530 million shillings ($5.77 million), mainly due to changes in how it values its assets.

The producer of sisal, used to make rope, twine and other products, said the profit decline was "wholly attributable to much lower 'theoretical' gains arising from the valuation of biological assets".

Rea said in November it would have to substantially lower the value of its biological assets for the financial year to end-September. In 2013 a re-adjustment of those assets resulted in a net gain of 228 million shillings.

Its shares have not traded on the bourse since Nov 2013 when its majority shareholder, REA Trading, made an offer to buy out the company. ($1 = 91.8100 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; editing by Susan Thomas)