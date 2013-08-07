Aug 7 Moody's Investors Service said on Wednesday it had downgraded the general obligation rating of Pennsylvania's Reading School District by two notches, to Baa2 from A3, citing the district's worsening fiscal position.

The credit ratings agency also cut the district's enhanced rating to A3 from A1. The downgrades affect about $85 million in debt and both ratings have a negative outlook, Moody's said in a statement.

Reading's public school system, the latest in Pennsylvania to suffer financial problems, is one of four districts to be placed on watch by state education officials.

Four additional school systems are considered financially distressed, a classification that allows the state to appoint officers to draft recovery plans.

Under that program of state oversight, school boards can gain access to state loans if they agree to a plan. If not, school districts could be forced into receivership after a year if they cannot resolve their financial woes.

Moody's said it cut Reading's rating in part because of a $15 million accounting error correction in fiscal 2012, which undercut the district's financial position.

The district is also facing increasing pension and other fixed costs, as well as a "significantly high debt burden."

Reading, a city of about 88,000 people, is among the poorest in the United States. About 37 percent of its population lives in poverty with a median household income of just over $27,000 compared to about $51,600 for the state as a whole.