Aug 21 ReadSoft AB : * Says the board of directors now unanimously recommends Readsoft's

shareholders to accept Lexmark's new offer with an offer price of SEK 57.00

per share in the company. * The board of directors now makes corresponding considerations as those underlying the statement on 7 August 2014 and the board also takes into account the fact that the Company's founders and principal shareholders have chosen to sell their shares to Lexmark International Technology for the increased offer price.