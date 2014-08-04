BRIEF-Forent Energy says termination of amalgamation with Perisson Petroleum
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
STOCKHOLM Aug 4 The chairman of Swedish software firm Readsoft said on Monday both Hyland and Lexmark would make good owners following a raised offer from Hyland, adding that it was a matter of price.
"Each one of these two could be very good owners for Readsoft in the future, so this is very much about the money," Goran Larsson told Reuters.
Ohio-based Hyland raised its bid for Readsoft for a second time earlier on Monday, valuing the Swedish firm at 1.69 billion crowns ($246.4 million) and heating up a bidding war with Lexmark. (Reporting by Daniel Dickson, editing by Mia Shanley)
VIENNA, March 17 Austria's supreme court has ruled against Amazon.com in a decade-old dispute over a national levy on sales of blank data storage products, ordering it to pay the fee aimed at supporting musicians and other artists.
FRANKFURT, March 17 Private equity firm KKR has struck a deal with six shareholders of GfK that clears the way to squeeze out the German market researcher's minority shareholders.