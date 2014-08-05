STOCKHOLM Aug 5 Lexmark on Tuesday raised its offer for Swedish software firm Readsoft for the third time in a bidding war against Ohio-based software developer Hyland.

The printer maker said in a statement it had raised its offer to 55.50 Swedish crowns per share, above Hyland's latest offer of 55 crowns made on Monday, and roughly three times the closing price of Readsoft on the day before Lexmark made its first offer in May.

Readsoft Chairman Goran Larsson said on Monday both firms would make good owners of Readsoft, and that the outcome of the battle now was a matter of price. (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam)