BRIEF-Forent Energy says termination of amalgamation with Perisson Petroleum
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
STOCKHOLM Aug 5 Lexmark on Tuesday raised its offer for Swedish software firm Readsoft for the third time in a bidding war against Ohio-based software developer Hyland.
The printer maker said in a statement it had raised its offer to 55.50 Swedish crowns per share, above Hyland's latest offer of 55 crowns made on Monday, and roughly three times the closing price of Readsoft on the day before Lexmark made its first offer in May.
Readsoft Chairman Goran Larsson said on Monday both firms would make good owners of Readsoft, and that the outcome of the battle now was a matter of price. (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam)
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
VIENNA, March 17 Austria's supreme court has ruled against Amazon.com in a decade-old dispute over a national levy on sales of blank data storage products, ordering it to pay the fee aimed at supporting musicians and other artists.
FRANKFURT, March 17 Private equity firm KKR has struck a deal with six shareholders of GfK that clears the way to squeeze out the German market researcher's minority shareholders.