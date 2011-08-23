BRIEF-Central China Securities' prelim 2016 profit falls 46.5 pct y/y
* Says preliminary 2016 net profit down 46.5 percent y/y at 752 million yuan ($109.46 million)
Aug 23 3 months to June 30 2011: Norwegian Propery ASA (Millions of Norwegian crowns unless otherwise stated)
Latest Year
Ago Net Revenue 252.5 261.4 EBIT 210.6 214.9 Pretax profit 76.5 77.3 Net profit 126.7 60.5
(Reporting by Krisztina Nagy, Gothenburg, Sweden).
* Says preliminary 2016 net profit down 46.5 percent y/y at 752 million yuan ($109.46 million)
* Total net inflows in January at 268 million euros ($285.42 million)
NEW DELHI, Feb 8 A group backed by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation that works on India's immunisation programmes will now be funded by the health ministry, a government official said, a move in part prompted by fears foreign donors could influence policy making.