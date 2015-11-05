PREVIEW-Soccer-In-form Tottenham relishing chase of Chelsea
LONDON, April 6 Tottenham Hotspur have the chance to exert psychological pressure on Premier League leaders Chelsea when they open the weekend programme at home to Watford on Saturday.
REAL MADRID STRIKER KARIM BENZEMA PUT UNDER FORMAL INVESTIGATION BY FRENCH COURT IN CONNECTION WITH SOCCER SEX TAPE INQUIRY-FRENCH MEDIA
LONDON, April 6 Tottenham Hotspur have the chance to exert psychological pressure on Premier League leaders Chelsea when they open the weekend programme at home to Watford on Saturday.
LONDON, April 6 Following are match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of round 32 of the Premier League fixtures on April 8-10 (1400 GMT unless stated):
April 6 Hull City manager Marco Silva hailed his side's 4-2 Premier League win over Middlesbrough as their best performance since he took charge at the East Yorkshire club after they climbed out of the relegation zone on Wednesday.