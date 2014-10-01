Oct 1 Activist investor Starboard Value LP said it proposed to acquire 3D technology licensor RealD Inc for $12 per share.

The offer price represents a premium of about 29 percent to RealD stock's Wednesday close of $9.27 and values the company at about $540 million. (1.usa.gov/1rMY8tq)

Starboard is the third-largest stakeholder in the company with a 9.9 percent stake.

RealD's shares were up 19 percent in extended trading. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)