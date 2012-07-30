* Q1 EPS $0.05 vs est $0.15

* Q1 revenue $68.2 mln vs est $70.4 mln

* Shares fall 20 percent in after-market trade (Adds details from conference call)

July 30 RealD Inc's quarterly results missed analysts' estimates on lower profit from 3D eyewear, and the licensor of 3D technologies said it expects current quarter revenue to decline.

Shares of the company fell 20 percent after the bell. They closed at $12.60 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

RealD said it expects revenue for the quarter ending September to decline, compared with a year earlier and also from the first quarter.

"The prior-year quarter is a very tough comparison against "Harry Potter" and "Transformers". Both films generated more than $10 million in admission-based license fees in the September quarter a year ago," Chief Financial Officer Andrew Skarupa said on a conference call.

RealD expects product and other revenue, which includes 3D eyewear, to continue to decrease as a percentage of total revenue. The segment accounted for 40 percent of revenue in the first quarter.

The company said first-quarter profit fell on a $5.9 million decline in product and other gross profit due to a reduced mix of recycled 3D eyewear shipped to RealD-equipped theaters.

Net income attributable to common stockholders fell to $3 million, or 5 cents per share, in the first quarter, from $9.5 million, or 17 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 14 percent to $68.2 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 15 cents per share on revenue of $70.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)