Aug 29 RealDolmen Nv :

* 6.1 pct year-over-year turnover growth in continued operations

* Turnover from continuing operations in Q1 at 53.51 million euro versus 50.42 million euro a year earlier

* For FY 2014/2015 we have adjusted our expectations regarding turnover of our continued operations to be close to last year's

* Expect REBIT margins on continued business in the first half of our fiscal year to be substantially lower than last year

* Full year we expect REBIT margins on continued business to be around mid-single digit levels