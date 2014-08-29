Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 29 RealDolmen Nv :
* 6.1 pct year-over-year turnover growth in continued operations
* Turnover from continuing operations in Q1 at 53.51 million euro versus 50.42 million euro a year earlier
* For FY 2014/2015 we have adjusted our expectations regarding turnover of our continued operations to be close to last year's
* Expect REBIT margins on continued business in the first half of our fiscal year to be substantially lower than last year
* Full year we expect REBIT margins on continued business to be around mid-single digit levels Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)