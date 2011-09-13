(Corrects spelling of "set" in first paragraph)

* Developers eye sites near Crossrail stations ahead of 2018 opening

* Could bolster market cap of listed developers by 1.6 bln stg

* Canary Wharf will be biggest beneficiary of high speed link

By Tom Bill

LONDON, Sept 13 Crossrail, the 118-km commuter line being built to link east and west London, is set to have a dramatic effect on real estate values as property developers and investors increasingly target areas around its planned stations.

The 15 billion pound ($23.7 billion) high-speed line could also give a big uplift to the asset values of listed real estate companies with nearby assets as the planned start of services in 2018 draws closer.

Crossrail, which will connect Heathrow airport in the west to Canary Wharf in the east of the city, will include central stations at Farringdon and Tottenham Court Road. Great Portland Estates bought a site close to each of the latter yesterday for a combined 253 million pounds.

"Crossrail is rising in the consciousness of developers," Great Portland Chief Executive Toby Courtauld told Reuters. "The coalition government has committed to it and the West End of London is now peppered with big holes in the ground that show it's up and running."

About 200 million people will travel on Crossrail every year, the rail link's website says. Platforms will be 250 metres in length and the line will mean an extra 1.5 million people are within a 45-minute commute of central London.

Listed property companies including Land Securities and British Land have 16 billion pounds worth of assets within 800 metres of proposed Crossrail stations, JPMorgan Cazenove said in a report last month.

It will lift values by between 5 and 10 percent, implying a potential 1.6 billion pounds increase in their combined market capitalisation. "Value uplifts can occur three or four years in advance of train operations," the report said.

The three biggest beneficiaries from Crossrail based on proximity to stations and development potential will be Canary Wharf Group (majority owned by Songbird Estates ), Great Portland and Derwent London , it said. Songbird Estates could see a 24.5 percent increase in its net asset value and was the "biggest winner".

TRANSPORT LINKS

"Crossrail will increase the capacity of Canary Wharf from 135,000 people to close to 225,000," George Iacobescu, chief executive of Canary Wharf Group, told Reuters. "We have the Docklands Light Railway and Jubilee line but Crossrail will close the circle in terms of transport links."

Rents for the best offices in Canary Wharf are typically two-thirds of those in the City financial district due to its inferior transport links, property broker CB Richard Ellis Group said.

Crossrail was a factor behind the development of the 500,000 square feet Central St. Giles mixed-use scheme near Tottenham Court Road, said Bill Hughes, managing director of Legal & General Property, which owns half the site and has 10.3 billion pounds of assets under management.

"Long-term investors will see a long-term attraction in being on or near a Crossrail station," Hughes told Reuters.

Several billion pounds of UK and international money is targeting Farringdon property due to its Crossrail station and revamped Thameslink station, which provides a north-south link, said Alistair Subba-Row, senior partner at property broker Farebrother.

"The limited supply in the area is undoubtedly going to produce a dog fight for the best sites," he said.

Farringdon will become the most accessible train station in England after Crossrail, said Alan Baxter, founder of the engineering company of the same name that works for Crossrail. "About a quarter of the population of England will be able to reach it in 45 minutes," he said. ($1 = 0.633 British Pounds) (Editing by David Holmes)