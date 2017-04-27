BRIEF-Capstone Mining reaches agreement to sell Kutcho Project
* Capstone Mining Corp - intends to use net proceeds from sale primarily to reduce outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility
TEL AVIV, April 27 (Reuters) -
* Israeli real estate developer Gazit-Globe said on Thursday its wholly owned subsidiary Gazit Brasil bought the remaining 30 percent stake it didn't own in the Extra Itaim property in Sao Paulo for 94 million reais ($30 million).
* Extra Itaim is located on one of the main avenues of Sao Paulo's new financial centre.
* The property is leased to Extra Hypermarket from the Casino Group.
* "The consolidation of ownership in this prime real estate block ... presents significant upside potential," Gazit Brasil CEO Mia Stark said.
* ($1 = 3.1722 reais) (Reporting by Tova Cohen)
* Desert Star to acquire the Kutcho high grade copper-zinc-silver-gold project from Capstone Mining and announces updated PFS results; post tax C$265 million NPV8pct and 27.6pct IRR
June 15 The planned merger of DuPont and Dow Chemical Co on Thursday has won U.S. antitrust approval on condition that the companies sell certain crop protection products and other assets, according to a court filing on Thursday.