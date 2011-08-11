* German house market seen rising, is up 28 pct in H1

* Home ownership seen rising 47 percent by 2020

FRANKFURT Aug 11 More Germans are buying and selling houses as the market bottoms out, driving up transaction numbers by 28 percent in the first half, investors and analysts told Reuters.

Residential property transactions in Germany climbed to 11 billion euros ($15.6 billion) in the first half, Holger Schmidtmayr, a board member of Austrian property investor S Immo, told Reuters Insider TV.

"That is roughly 30 percent of what was transacted in the whole of the Euro area," he said.

In Berlin, where property prices have been historically low, the number of deals rose by 53 percent in the first six months of the year compared with the same period last year, data from Savills Research showed.

Low interest rates, limited supply, strong income growth and investor appetite for low-risk investments are fuelling the rise, said Tobias Just, Head of Sector and Real Estate Research at Deutsche Bank's DB Research.

Aside from Berlin, transaction numbers were also being fuelled in Munich, Hamburg, Frankfurt and Stuttgart, he said.

Investors should also look to smaller cities for attractive yields, he said, including the university towns of Heidelberg and Freiburg, and the eastern cities of Dresden and Leipzig.

Unlike many European peers, Europe's largest economy did not suffer from a real estate bubble during the global financial crisis in 2008.

House prices fell just 0.7 percent in Germany during the fourth quarter of 2008, compared with 15 percent in Britain, 9.1 percent in Ireland, 5.5 percent in Austria and 3.1 percent in France, data from Knight Frank Global House Price Index showed.

Across Germany house prices are expected to post gains of 4.2 percent by 2015, while the price of residential property in the country's top five cities is set to appreciate 6 percent over the same period, data from German market research and consulting company BulwienGesa AG showed.

While Germany has traditionally been a nation of renters -- just 15 percent of those living in Berlin own their homes according to Schmidtmayr -- continued easy access to funding in the country has stoked a residential property boom in recent years.

Home ownership was expected to rise to 47 percent over the next nine years, data from Deutsche Bank showed. (Reporting by Adrian Murdoch and Michelle Martin; Editing by David Cowell)

($1 = 0.705 Euros)