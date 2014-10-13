(Adds more detail, background)

WARSAW Oct 13 Shareholders in Warsaw-listed real-estate developer GTC voted against a planned 809 million zloty ($245 mln) share issue to finance its investment plans and a possible share buy-back, GTC's spokeswoman said on Monday.

GTC planned to increase its total number of shares by 40 percent by issuing up to 140 million new ones to existing shareholders. The main aim was to fund real-estate acquisitions in Poland and eastern Europe.

But at a meeting on Monday shareholders opposed the issue, which would come a few months after GTC's 200-million zloty bond issue and a 224-million zloty share issue aimed at refinancing and cutting the group's debt.

GTC, which specialises in commercial real estate, wanted to invest the money in assets in Poland and the capital cities around central and southeastern Europe and spend what was left on buying back its shares.

Eastern Europe's largest real-estate developer is 30-percent owned by private equity firm Lone Star. Other shareholders include local pension funds run by ING, Aviva, and Polish insurer PZU.

GTC's shares were down 1.4 percent by 1145 GMT against a rising market. They had traded at a one-month high last week in a rebound from their lowest level since June 2012, hit last month. (1 US dollar = 3.3014 Polish zloty) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Jane Merriman)