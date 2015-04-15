FRANKFURT, April 15 German real estate firm
Patrizia Immobilien said on Wednesday it has
submitted bids for two Scandinavian companies that indirectly
own residential properties.
Patrizia is jointly with an unnamed co-investor offering 9
Norwegian crowns ($1) in cash per share for Norway's Boligutleie
Holding III AS and 9.80 Swedish crowns a share for
Hyresfastigheter III Gul AB.
It said the offer was conditional upon acceptance by
Hyresfastigheter III Gul AB shareholders representing more than
half of stock and Boligutleie Holding III AS investors with more
than 57.57 percent of shares.
$1 = 7.9493 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)