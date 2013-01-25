LONDON Jan 25 London's West End, the home of
Britain's hedge fund industry, overtook Hong Kong's Central
district as the world's costliest office location in 2012 as
budget-conscious firms scaled back in the Asian financial
centre, data showed.
The annual occupancy cost per desk in the West End was
stable last year at $23,500 but fell 12 percent to $22,190 in
Hong Kong Central, property consultancy DTZ said in a report.
The report, which measured costs in 126 business districts
in 49 countries, included items like rent, maintenance and
property taxes.
Geneva was the third most expensive locale while Surabaya,
Indonesia's second-largest city, was the cheapest at $1,610 per
annum, the report said.
Companies have been pulling out of Hong Kong's traditional
core business areas to cut costs amid lingering uncertainties
over the health of the global economy, leaving a rising amount
of vacant space that is pushing down rents.
In 2011, occupancy costs in Hong Kong Central were 11
percent higher than London's West End at $25,160, DTZ said.
A lack of supply is pushing up rents in the West End,
aggravated by a growing trend to convert offices to homes as
developers cash in on the insatiable demand from overseas buyers
of luxury London property as a safe place to park cash.
The West End is home to many of Europe's hedge funds, which
have shunned the glass blocks of the traditional financial
districts further east, preferring former Georgian houses and
high-end restaurants and shops in neighbourhoods like Mayfair
and St James's.
Average global office occupancy costs grew by 1 percent over
2012 and DTZ said it expects them to increase by 2.3 percent
over the next two years, boosted by demand from firms for
offices in emerging, Asian markets like Beijing and Jakarta.