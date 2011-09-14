(Follows alerts)
* SocGen cuts UK real estate sector to "underweight" from
"neutral"
* Maintains "neutral" rating on European real estate sector
* Cuts target prices on European REITs by 5 pct on average
* Cuts target prices on UK REITs by 23 percent on average
Sept 14 European and UK real estate companies
will see their funding costs increase as the risk of a fresh
liquidity squeeze rises amid threats from the sovereign debt
crisis and a weakening economy, Societe General said.
The brokerage downgraded the UK real estate sector to
"underweight" from "neutral," saying the rising risk of a fresh
liquidity squeeze and shortage of credit is casting a shadow
over property prices and new property development launches.
"If cheap debt is important to property prices, the
availability of debt is even more vital, particularly at a time
when the UK is faced with refinancing a large part of the
commercial mortgage-backed securities due to mature from
September 2011 through 2013," SocGen said.
It cut its ratings on Segro PLC to "sell" from
"buy", and on British Land Co PLC and Land Securities
to "sell" from "hold".
"Our valuation model concludes that a mild recession is
still not fully priced into shares, and the UK sector can fall a
further 9 percent," the brokerage wrote in a note.
SocGen downgraded European property companies Deutsche
Euroshop (DEQGn.DE) and Metrovacesa SA to "sell" from
"hold", and Mercialys SA , Corio NV ,
Immofinanz AG to "hold" from "buy".
It, however, maintained its "neutral" rating on the European
real estate sector and upgraded Foncière des Régions SA
and Beni Stabili SpA to "buy" from "hold."
SocGen named Foncière its new preferred stock among European
real estate companies, and Capital Shopping Centres Group PLC
among UK companies.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)