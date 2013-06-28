By Brenda Goh and Tom Bill
| LONDON, June 28
LONDON, June 28 One of Canada's largest pension
funds formed a joint venture with Britain's Segro for a
portfolio of European warehouses, the latest global investor
attracted by the high returns of industrial real estate.
Such industrial property typically offers higher yields than
offices or shops due to the risks associated with lettings to
single tenants in outlying locations that can be difficult to
fill should they leave.
The sector is also expected to benefit from the growth of
online shopping which is increasingly dependent on warehouses
for distribution.
Canada's Public Sector Pension (PSP) Investment Board, which
manages C$64.5 billion ($61.5 billion) of police and army
pension money, will contribute 303 million euros ($394
million)of equity for its half stake in the venture, the two
said on Friday.
The JV will own 34 properties valued at 974 million euros in
countries including France and Belgium and the rental yield is
7.9 percent, three or four percentage points higher than the
best offices or shops in central London or Paris.
Norway's sovereign wealth fund formed a 2.4 billion euro
joint venture for European warehouses with U.S.-based Prologis
last year.
"It (industrial property) is a perfect asset class in this
world of falling bond yields because you have higher yields and
letting momentum is actually picking up," said J.P. Morgan
analyst Harm Meijer.
PSP Investments and Segro said they planned to grow the
portfolio to at least 2 billion euros through developments and
acquisitions over the coming years. About 11 percent of PSP
Investments' assets, or $7.1 billion, is invested in real
estate, with just 3 percent of that in industrial property.
Shares in Segro were trading 2 percent higher at 280 pence
by 1440 GMT.
Segro said the deal, which is due to complete by September,
would reduce its full year EPRA pretax profit by 10.8 million
pounds and lower its debt levels.