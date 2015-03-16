NEW YORK, March 16 The Blackstone Group LP
agreed on Monday to buy the Willis Tower, the former
Sears Tower that for 25 years was the world's largest building,
in a deal that features an observation deck as a tourist
attraction and unique revenue stream.
The acquisition was valued at $1.3 billion, making it the
highest price paid for a U.S. office tower outside of New York,
according to MarketWatch, which first reported the news.
The 110-story Willis Tower at 233 South Wacker Drive is the
second-tallest U.S. office building with 3.8 million square feet
(0.35 million square meters) of space, and fifth-tallest office
building in the world, Blackstone said in a news release.
Blackstone has agreed to buy the property, which features a
top Chicago tourist attraction in the Skydeck on the 103rd
floor, from New York investors Joseph Chetrit and Joseph Moinian
and Skokie, Illinois-based American Landmark Properties,
MarketWatch said.
The Skydeck attracts 1.6 million visitors annually, a draw
that Blackstone hopes to build on. The Skydeck includes the
"Ledge," glass cubes that extend from the Willis Tower with an
unobstructed downward view because of the see-through flooring.
"We are bullish on Chicago as companies expand within and
move into the city and look for first-class office space," said
Jacob Werner, a managing director in Blackstone's real estate
group. "We see great potential in further improving both the
building's retail operations and the tourist experience."
Blackstone plans to revamp the Skydeck is a nod to the
growing popularity of observation decks, MarketWatch said. The
Empire State Building took in nearly 40 percent of its revenue
from 4.3 million visitors, or about $82 million in income after
expenses. The Willis Tower gets more than $25 million annually.
The agreement was between Blackstone Real Estate Partners
VII and 233 South Wacker Drive LLC. The owners paid $841 million
for the property in 2004.
On a square-foot basis, the price for the Willis Tower was
about $340, a fraction of what trophy towers fetch in major
cities, MarketWatch said.
Douglas Harmon of Eastdil Secured was the exclusive
representative on the transaction, Blackstone said.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Marguerita Choy)