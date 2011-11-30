(Adds detail)

LONDON, NOV 30 - Lenders to Battersea Power Station have turned up the pressure on Real Estate Opportunities, the part owner of London's imposing white brick Battersea Power Station building, as part of their quest for the repayment of loans.

Real Estate Opportunities, which has a 54 percent stake in a vehicle that owns Battersea Power Station, said on Wednesday that the lenders have applied to have administrators appointed to certain subsidiaries.

The subsidiaries are not able to satisfy demands from the lenders, NAMA and Lloyds Banking Group, for repayment of loans worth 324 million pounds ($509.6 million).

Real Estate Opportunities and NAMA and Lloyds are trying to sell the red-brick pile but a 262 million pound bid from a Malaysian firm was rejected by NAMA and Lloyds earlier in November.

"Real Estate Opportunities remains in discussions which may result in the disposal of the group's interest in the Battersea Powerstation site and repayment of associated liabilities," the company said in a statement.

Schemes to redevelop the site have repeatedly run aground since power production stopped nearly three decades ago. ($1 = 0.6358 British pounds)