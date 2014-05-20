MADRID May 20 Spain's Realia said on Tuesday that the sale of its 59 percent stake in French property investment group SIIC de Paris would reduce its net debt by just over 1 billion euros ($1.37 billion) and involve a loss.

The Spanish real estate company said earlier on Tuesday it had agreed to sell the holding to France's Eurosic.

Realia said it would bank 559 million euros from the sale, a discount to the 641-million-euro book value of the stake and implying a loss of 82 million euros. ($1 = 0.7289 Euros) (Reporting by Sonya Dowsett, Writing by Sarah White, Editing by Paul Day)