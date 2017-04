March 20 Spain's Realia

* Says has decided not to accept Hispania's full takeover offer at 0.49 euros per share

* Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim is planning a full-take over of Realia and has already offered Bankia 0.58 euros per share for its 25 percent stake Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/1MPBTvm] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Paul Day)