MADRID May 31 Spanish property firm Realia , partially owned by builder FCC, said on Friday it had reached a deal with banks to extend the maturity of a 847 million euro ($1.1 billion) loan to end-September as part of a plan to restructure debt and avoid insolvency. ($1 = 0.7660 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Julien Toyer)