Jan 16 Realites SCA :

* Confirms launch of its activity in operating senior residential serivces with realization of first project in Nantes

* New senior residential serivces activity to be managed by wholly owned Heurus

* Steredenn residential house for seniors to open in Nantes at end of 2016 with 107 appartments Source text: bit.ly/1BA1FzC Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)