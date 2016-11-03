TORONTO Nov 3 Real Matters, a provider of real estate industry data, has raised C$41 million ($30.62 million) in an equity funding round and pushed its plan to go public to the first quarter of 2017, according to two sources familiar with the situation.

The latest fundraising, which was a secondary offering led by investment bank BMO Capital Markets, will help drive growth at the quickly expanding company and value Real Matters at more than C$1 billion, the sources said. This is a sharp jump from its C$653 million valuation earlier in the year. (Reporting by John Tilak and Alastair Sharp; editing by Grant McCool)