PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 27
Jan 27 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TORONTO Nov 3 Real Matters, a provider of real estate industry data, has raised C$41 million ($30.62 million) in an equity funding round and pushed its plan to go public to the first quarter of 2017, according to two sources familiar with the situation.
The latest fundraising, which was a secondary offering led by investment bank BMO Capital Markets, will help drive growth at the quickly expanding company and value Real Matters at more than C$1 billion, the sources said. This is a sharp jump from its C$653 million valuation earlier in the year. (Reporting by John Tilak and Alastair Sharp; editing by Grant McCool)
Jan 26 Deluxe Entertainment, a U.S. company which makes visual effects for Hollywood movies and television shows such as HBO's Game of Thrones, said it had hired an investment bank to look for partnership opportunities in China, the world's second-largest movie market.