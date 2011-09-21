(Follows alerts)

Sept 21 Oil shale developer Realm Energy International Corp said it received two permits for exploring shale gas over 212,099 acres at the Cantabrian Basin in northern Spain.

The company, which has projects in Poland, Spain and Germany, will have to conduct geological work and drill and test eight wells over six years, it said in a statement.

The shales are thermally mature and may yield natural gas.

Shares of White Rock, British Columbia-based Realm, which have lost more than a third of their value in a little more than eight months, closed at 96 Canadian cents on Tuesday on the Toronto Venture Exchange. (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)