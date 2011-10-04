(Adds detail from court filing)

Oct 4 U.S. restaurant chain Real Mex Restaurants Inc filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection early on Tuesday, in an effort to reorganize its operations and cut down the debt load, court documents showed.

The company, which operates nearly 200 restaurants in the U.S., listed estimated assets and liabilities in the range of $100-$500 million, according to a court filing.

Real Mex, which specializes in Mexican cuisine, is yet to file an affidavit with the bankruptcy court that usually lists out the causes leading to a company's Chapter 11 filing.

The case is in re: Real Mex Restaurants Inc, Case No. 11-13122, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware. (Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Editing by Erica Billingham)