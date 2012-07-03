July 3 Online media company RealNetworks Inc said its Chief Executive Thomas Nielsen has resigned as the board did not consider him suitable for the job.

Chairman and founder Rob Glaser has been appointed interim CEO and the company has begun search for a new CEO.

"The board and Thomas mutually agreed that the CEO position wasn't the right fit," Glaser said in a statement.

Nielsen, who became chief executive in November 2011, earlier worked with Adobe Systems.

The company, known for its Real media player and Rhapsody music streaming service, has reported losses for the last five quarters. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane) (Created by Sruthi Ramakrishnan)