July 3 Online media company RealNetworks Inc
said its Chief Executive Thomas Nielsen has resigned as
the board did not consider him suitable for the job.
Chairman and founder Rob Glaser has been appointed interim
CEO and the company has begun search for a new CEO.
"The board and Thomas mutually agreed that the CEO position
wasn't the right fit," Glaser said in a statement.
Nielsen, who became chief executive in November 2011,
earlier worked with Adobe Systems.
The company, known for its Real media player and Rhapsody
music streaming service, has reported losses for the last five
quarters.
