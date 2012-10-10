Oct 10 Real estate services company Realogy Holdings Corp priced its initial public offering at $27 a share on Wednesday, at the top of its expected range, an underwriter said.

The Apollo Global Management LLC backed company raised $1.1 billion by pricing 40 million shares as planned, making it the third largest IPO in the U.S. this year behind Facebook and Santander Mexico Financial Group. It had estimated a price range of $23 to $27.