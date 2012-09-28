GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St at record, dollar gains in wake of Yellen comments
* Dollar reverses course in wake of Yellen comments (Updates with European markets close)
Sept 28 Real estate services company Realogy Holdings Corp plans to sell 40 million shares in its initial public offering at between $23 and $27 each.
The company, owned by Apollo Group and Paulson & Co, had in June filed with regulators to raise up to $1 billion in its IPO, as it looks to lighten its debt load.
* Dollar reverses course in wake of Yellen comments (Updates with European markets close)
* Yellen says Fed to raise interest rates at an upcoming meeting
* Skywest, inc. Reports combined January 2017 traffic for Skywest Airlines and Expressjet Airlines