(Corrects company name in paragraph 13 to Cendant Corp, not Cedant)

* To sell 40 mln shares at $23-$27 each

* Co valued at $3.51 bln at top-end of range

* Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan lead underwriters

* To list stock on NYSE under symbol "RLGY"

* Co scheduled to go public on Oct. 11 - underwriter

By Aman Shah

Sept 28 Realogy Holdings Corp, a real estate services company backed by Apollo Management, said it expects to raise more than $1 billion in what could be the third-largest initial public offering in the United States this year.

Realogy, parent of such brands as Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Era, Sotheby's International Realty and Better Homes, is the second company Apollo is aiming to list in as many weeks.

Large sponsor-backed IPOs have been absent from the U.S. market this year, as private equity companies held off on exiting their investments in the face of market volatility.

Bankers expect an uptick in IPO activity as the stock market stabilizes and companies scramble to launch offerings before the November presidential election.

Apollo is set to take plastic container maker Berry Plastics Group public next week in an offering that will value the company at up to $2 billion.

Realogy, which provides real estate brokerage, financing and relocation services, plans to price its IPO of 40 million shares at between $23 and $27 each.

At the top end of this range, the company is expected to raise $1.08 billion, making it the third-largest U.S. offering this year after Facebook Inc and Santander Mexico Financial Group.

With Realogy's IPO, Apollo looks to take advantage of a recovering U.S. housing market.

In August, U.S. home prices jumped to their highest level in more than five years, underscoring a broadening recovery in the housing market.

Archstone Inc, the apartment owner and developer owned by Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc filed for an IPO last month.

DEBT BURDEN

Realogy plans to use the proceeds from the offering to pay back debt. Total debt as of June 30 was $7.34 billion. With the offering, the company said it intends to cut its debt by about $2.8 billion.

The company, which recorded revenue of about $4 billion in 2011, is yet to turn a profit since being taken private five years ago.

Realogy was spun off from Cendant Corp in July 2006 and later taken private by Apollo for about $6.65 billion at the height of the housing boom. Apollo Funds currently own about 73 percent of the company, while Paulson & Co has a 15 percent stake.

After the offering, Apollo's stake will dilute to about 50 percent, Realogy said in an amended filing on Friday. The company will be valued at $3.51 billion at the top-end of its expected range.

The Parsippany, New Jersey-based company counts Brookfield Residential Property Services, an affiliate of Brookfield Asset Management Inc, and RE/MAX International Inc among its competitors.

The Realogy IPO is scheduled to price on October 10 with the stock beginning to trade a day later, according to an underwriter. It expects to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "RLGY."

Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan are acting as representatives to the underwriters for the offering. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)