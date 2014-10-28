Oct 28 Realtech AG :

* Says nine months revenue of 25.3 million euros, decline of 10 percent

* Says EBIT improved by 2.3 million euros to minus 1.3 million euros over nine months

* Says 9-month net income improved by 2.4 million euros to minus 1.7 million euros

* Says Q3 net income rose from minus 1.1 million euros to minus 0.2 million euros

* Says Q3 revenue decreased by 10 pct to 8.5 million euros

* Says Q3 EBIT improved year-on-year from minus 0.8 million euros to 0.0 million euros and is thus not negative for first time since Q4/2012

* Continues to expect operating profit (EBIT) for 2014 fiscal year to improve in range from minus 1.0 million euros to 0.0 million euros