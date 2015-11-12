BOSTON Nov 12 Massachusetts' top securities regulator on Thursday said he has charged Realty Capital Securities LLC with fradulently casting shareholder proxy votes.

An administrative complaint filed by Massachusetts Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin seeks to revoke the broker-dealer registration of Realty Capital, an affiliate of American Realty Capital, according to a statement from Galvin's office. (Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)