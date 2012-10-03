BRIEF-Rapier Gold announces private placement for aggregate proceeds of up to $2.5 mln
* Rapier Gold Inc announces private placement to continue exploration programs at pen gold project
Oct 3 Realty Income Corp on Tuesday sold $800 million of senior unsecured notes in two parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the issue was increased from the originally planned $600 million. Citigroup, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Bank of New York, and Wells Fargo were the active joint bookrunning managers for the five-year notes sale. Citigroup, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan, and Wells Fargo were the active joint bookrunning managers for the 10-year issue. BORROWER: REALTY INCOME TRANCHE 1 AMT $350 MLN COUPON 2 PCT MATURITY 01/31/2018 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.91 FIRST PAY 07/31/2013 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 2.017 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/10/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 140 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $450 MLN COUPON 3.25 PCT MATURITY 10/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.382 FIRST PAY 04/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 3.323 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/10/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 170 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS
* Funds responding to FCA interim review of sector (Recasts, adds Investment Association response)
BRUSSELS, Feb 20 European Union data protection watchdogs said on Monday they were still concerned about the privacy settings of Microsoft's Windows 10 operating system despite the U.S. company announcing changes to the installation process.