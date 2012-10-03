Oct 3 Realty Income Corp on Tuesday sold $800 million of senior unsecured notes in two parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the issue was increased from the originally planned $600 million. Citigroup, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Bank of New York, and Wells Fargo were the active joint bookrunning managers for the five-year notes sale. Citigroup, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan, and Wells Fargo were the active joint bookrunning managers for the 10-year issue. BORROWER: REALTY INCOME TRANCHE 1 AMT $350 MLN COUPON 2 PCT MATURITY 01/31/2018 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.91 FIRST PAY 07/31/2013 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 2.017 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/10/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 140 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $450 MLN COUPON 3.25 PCT MATURITY 10/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.382 FIRST PAY 04/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 3.323 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/10/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 170 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS