BRIEF-Ashe Capital reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio
* Ashe Capital Management reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio Inc as of March 31 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o7dSdz) Further company coverage:
May 6 ReaLy Development & Construction:
* Says the company to use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$1 per share to shareholders for 2015
* Says the company to pay cash dividend of T$82,731,524 in total
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/ymp6
April 7 German healthcare group Fresenius SE & Co KGaA said on Friday that it was in talks with the generic drugmaker Akorn Inc for a potential takeover.