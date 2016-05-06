May 6 ReaLy Development & Construction:

* Says the company to use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$1 per share to shareholders for 2015

* Says the company to pay cash dividend of T$82,731,524 in total

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/ymp6

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News) ((Beijing.HeadlineNews@thomsonreuters.com;)(+86 010 62674724;)(Reuters Messaging:)(Beijing.HeadlineNews@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) )