March 1 Former editor of the now-defunct tabloid News of the World, Rebekah Brooks is all set to make a comeback to her alma mater News Corp., to run its social media news agency Storyful, the Financial Times reported.

Brooks will initially be based in the U.K. and spend time at Storyful's Dublin headquarters, the FT reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.ft.com/1E7z6vW)

News Corp acquired Storyful last year for $25 million. Founded in 2008, Storyful verifies and manages the rights holders of news and videos on social media platforms such as Twitter in real time.

A close aide of media mogul Rupert Murdoch, Brooks was acquitted last year by a London court of being part of an illegal conspiracy at the News of the World tabloid to hack into phones and make illegal payments.

