SYDNEY, Oct 17 Super Retail Group on Monday said it has agreed to buy Australia's top sports retailer Rebel Group for A$610 million ($630 million) from private equity firm Archer Capital.

Archer had planned to float the Rebel Sports chain, with 128 stores across Australia, last year, but deferred the IPO indefinitely as the retail environment weakened.

Super Retail, which owns the Ray's Outdoors and Supercheap Auto chains, said the acquisition would boost earnings per share in the current fiscal year and was a strong strategic fit.

Rebel Sports, with a 24 percent market share, had sales of A$603 million and earnings of A$77 million in the current fiscal year.

Super Retail plans to part fund the deal through a 9 for 19 rights offering at A$5.34 a share to raise A$334 million, the company said in a statement. ($1 = 0.969 Australian Dollars)