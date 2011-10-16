Canada's TMX in talks over possible Saudi Aramco IPO in Toronto
TORONTO, Feb 8 TMX Group, owner of the Toronto Stock Exchange, said on Wednesday that it is in talks with Saudi Arabia over the possibility of Saudi Aramco listing in Canada.
* IPO for Rebel Group was shelved last year
* Rebel dominates category with 24 percent share
* Super Retail plans rights offering to fund deal (Adds details, background)
SYDNEY, Oct 17 Super Retail Group on Monday said it has agreed to buy Australia's top sports retailer Rebel Group for A$610 million ($630 million) from private equity firm Archer Capital.
Archer had planned to float the Rebel Sports chain, with 128 stores across Australia, last year, but deferred the IPO indefinitely as the retail environment weakened.
Super Retail, which owns the Ray's Outdoors and Supercheap Auto chains, said the acquisition would boost earnings per share in the current fiscal year and was a strong strategic fit.
Rebel Sports, with a 24 percent market share, had sales of A$603 million and earnings of A$77 million in the current fiscal year.
Super Retail plans to part fund the deal through a 9 for 19 rights offering at A$5.34 a share to raise A$334 million, the company said in a statement. ($1 = 0.969 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Narayanan Somasundaram)
NEW YORK, Feb 8 Private equity firm Carlyle Group L.P. posted sharply lower-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday following losses in its hedge fund businesses that it has since exited.
LONDON, Feb 8 (IFR) - Apollo Global Management has resurrected its attempt to raise a payment-in-kind bond at Verallia, making a series of concessions to win over investors that snubbed the deal last time around.