SYDNEY Oct 17 Super Retail Group on Monday said it has agreed to buy Australia's top sports retailer Rebel Group for A$610 million $629.5 million) from private equity firm Archer Capital.

Super Retail plans to part fund the deal through a 9 for 19 rights offering at A$5.34 a share to raise A$334 million, the company said in a statement. ($1 = 0.969 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; editing by Michael Smith)