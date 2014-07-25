LONDON, July 25 State-backed Royal Bank of
Scotland said attracting private equity firms to inject
cash into its Irish arm was one of several options it was
considering as part of a restructuring of its Ulster Bank
business.
Asked if it could attract private equity investment for
Ulster, RBS CEO Ross McEwan said: "It's one of the options we're
exploring. I know there's been a lot of speculation on that, and
it's interesting how many people want to buy into Ireland at the
moment."
The Sunday Times newspaper has said Warburg Pincus, CVC, KKR
and Permira were among private equity groups examining a plan to
invest in Ulster.
"Right now we're doing a lot of work inside Ulster to see
what opportunities we've got, and how that business can position
itself. That's going reasonably well and we'll be talking more
about that probably in the next two or three months," McEwan
told reporters on a conference call after reporting strong
second quarter profits.
