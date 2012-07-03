Bombs target oil pipeline in Iraq's Kirkuk, one killed
KIRKUK, Iraq, Feb 25 Four bombs went off on Saturday near a minor pipeline from an oilfield close to the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk, security and oil industry sources said.
OSLO, July 3 Struggling solar equipment firm Renewable Energy Corp. (REC) did not get bond holder's approval for changes in a bond loan agreement, the firm said on Tuesday.
The company has raised capital and had in connection with a its new share issue asked bond holders to amend the terms of a bond loan. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)
KIRKUK, Iraq, Feb 25 Four bombs went off on Saturday near a minor pipeline from an oilfield close to the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk, security and oil industry sources said.
SAO PAULO, Feb 24 Brazil's state-run oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, said on Friday its board has approved settlements with investors in four more lawsuits in a U.S. federal court in New York.
MEXICO CITY, Feb 24 Mexican national oil company Pemex produced 10.6 percent less crude oil in January than in the same month last year, the company said.