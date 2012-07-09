MUMBAI, July 9 India Rural Electrification Corp has set coupon for 5-year bonds at 9.40 percent and 7-year bonds at 9.39 percent, four sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Monday.

The firm is aiming to raise up to 25 billion rupees ($449.68 million) from the bond sale, a senior company source said.

The issue is likely to garner around 30 billion rupees, they said. ($1 = 55.5950 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)