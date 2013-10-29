BRIEF-Great Western Bancorp elects three members to its board
* Great Western Bancorp Inc elects three members to its board of directors and conducts other business
MUMBAI Oct 29 India's Rural Electrification Corp Ltd (REC) has invited bids on Wednesday to raise at least 5 billion rupees ($81.29 million) through an issue of five-year bonds, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said.
REC is expected to be followed by Power Finance Corp and other regular issuers after the central bank stuck to script with a widely-expected 25 basis points repo rate hike and a similar cut in marginal standing facility rate. ($1 = 61.5050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Great Western Bancorp Inc elects three members to its board of directors and conducts other business
* Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce files for debt shelf of up to $ 6 billion Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lsfjkG) Further company coverage:
* Crombie REIT announces offering of an additional $75 million series B notes