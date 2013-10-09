BRIEF-Mah Sing Group Bhd posts quarterly profit attributable 85.6 million rgt
* Qtrly revenue 742.2 million rgt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI Oct 9 India's Rural Electrification Corp Ltd (REC) has set the cut-off for its three-year bonds at 9.05 percent and five-year bonds at 9.24 percent, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
The state-run firm may raise as much as 30 billion rupees ($484.9 million) from the bond sale, the sources said.
The company had invited bids on Wednesday to raise at least 3 billion rupees via bonds.
Some Indian companies are rushing to take advantage of a bond rally following a surprise cut in an overnight interest rate on Monday. ($1 = 61.8650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
HONG KONG, Feb 28 CIMB Group Holdings Bhd , the second-largest lender by assets in Malaysia, on Tuesday reported a 3.5 percent increase in fourth-quarter net profit, helped by a surge in loan demand in its home market as well as in Indonesia and Thailand.
VANCOUVER, Feb 28 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - One of Africa's largest palm oil companies that is majority-owned by the British government through foreign aid funding has failed to meet a promise to improve housing for its Congolese workers or pay them on time, investigations have revealed.