OSLO, July 20 Norway's Renewable Energy
Corporation has been named a respondent in a trade case
filing initiated by Chinese producers against polysilicon
imports from United States into China, REC said in a statement
on Friday.
"REC Silicon denies any wrongdoing in this respect and
regrets this escalation of the solar industry trade war," the
firm added.
"REC believes that this trade case has been provoked by the
solar trade war initiated by SolarWorld in the United States
which has resulted in the imposition of preliminary antidumping
and countervailing duties against Chinese solar cells being
imported into the United States," the firm said.
