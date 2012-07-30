BRIEF-Global Logistic Properties signs leases with service providers in China
* Glp Signs 106,000 Sqm (1.1m Sq Ft) Of Leases With 3pl service providers in China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, July 30 India's Rural Electrification Corp is planning to raise at least 5 billion rupees ($90.35 million) via commercial papers, three sources with knowledge of the deal said on Monday.
The firm has invited bids on Tuesday in the 179 days and 360 days tenures, said the sources.
The papers are rated CARE A1+ . ($1 = 55.3400 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Glp Signs 106,000 Sqm (1.1m Sq Ft) Of Leases With 3pl service providers in China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fy consolidated revenues grew 12% to php79.8 billion in 2016 from php71.5 billion in 2015.
SHANGHAI, Feb 21 China's Ant Financial will invest $200 million in Kakao Pay, the mobile payment subsidiary of South Korean messaging platform giant Kakao Corp, the two firms said in a joint statement on Tuesday.