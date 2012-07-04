(Recasts, adds analyst, updates share, detail)
OSLO, July 4 Renewable Energy Corp (REC)
, a Norwegian manufacturer of solar power equipment, has
agreed a new bank facility under a restructuring plan as it
seeks to survive a global glut of its key products and high raw
material costs.
The company, which saw a previous debt restructuring blocked
by its bondholders, has raised $218 million in equity and will
take up a new 2 billion crown ($335.3 million) bank debt
facility, after bondholders failed to approve changes to a bond
loan agreement on Tuesday.
The revised proposal, which consists of a private share
placement and a subsequent offering to more shareholders, is to
be formally voted on at a shareholder meeting at the end of
July.
"The most important thing is to get the meeting's approval,"
spokesman Mikkel Toerud said. "But the main owners support this
solution, so we feel confident."
Toerud added that REC has approached a bigger number of
shareholders with the new resutructuring plan and its banks had
agreed to extend the expiration of the company's loan facility
by a year.
REC raised 1.3 billion crowns in a private placement of
nearly 867 million new shares at 1.50 crown per share, plus a
subsequent offering with gross proceeds of up to 375 million
crowns.
The terms are unchanged from the firm's original offer,
which was approved by an extraordinary general meeting on June
29.
The company's shares were up 2.2 percent to 2.12 crowns by
1525 GMT, having been suspended since before the result of the
bondholders' vote on Tuesday.
Henrik Schultz, analyst at Sparebank 1 Markets, said he had
cut his price target on the share to 2 crowns after having
raised it to 2.50 crowns on Tuesday, but added that the changes
to REC's original plan were insignificant.
"Now we will have a share issue with a different
distribution, but the money is largely the same. What has
considerable consequences is the dilution effect from the share
issue," he said.
REC closed its last production plants in Norway this year to
focus on operations in Singapore and the United States.
($1 = 5.9642 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting by Victoria Klesty and Henrik Oliver Stolen; Editing
by David Goodman)