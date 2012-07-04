(Recasts, adds analyst, updates share, detail)

OSLO, July 4 Renewable Energy Corp (REC) , a Norwegian manufacturer of solar power equipment, has agreed a new bank facility under a restructuring plan as it seeks to survive a global glut of its key products and high raw material costs.

The company, which saw a previous debt restructuring blocked by its bondholders, has raised $218 million in equity and will take up a new 2 billion crown ($335.3 million) bank debt facility, after bondholders failed to approve changes to a bond loan agreement on Tuesday.

The revised proposal, which consists of a private share placement and a subsequent offering to more shareholders, is to be formally voted on at a shareholder meeting at the end of July.

"The most important thing is to get the meeting's approval," spokesman Mikkel Toerud said. "But the main owners support this solution, so we feel confident."

Toerud added that REC has approached a bigger number of shareholders with the new resutructuring plan and its banks had agreed to extend the expiration of the company's loan facility by a year.

REC raised 1.3 billion crowns in a private placement of nearly 867 million new shares at 1.50 crown per share, plus a subsequent offering with gross proceeds of up to 375 million crowns.

The terms are unchanged from the firm's original offer, which was approved by an extraordinary general meeting on June 29.

The company's shares were up 2.2 percent to 2.12 crowns by 1525 GMT, having been suspended since before the result of the bondholders' vote on Tuesday.

Henrik Schultz, analyst at Sparebank 1 Markets, said he had cut his price target on the share to 2 crowns after having raised it to 2.50 crowns on Tuesday, but added that the changes to REC's original plan were insignificant.

"Now we will have a share issue with a different distribution, but the money is largely the same. What has considerable consequences is the dilution effect from the share issue," he said.

REC closed its last production plants in Norway this year to focus on operations in Singapore and the United States. ($1 = 5.9642 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Victoria Klesty and Henrik Oliver Stolen; Editing by David Goodman)