* Glomfjord 300 MW plant had been running at 50 pct since
Dec. 1
* Heroeya plant still being monitored
* Shares rise 3.1 pct
OSLO, March 21 Struggling solar firm Renewable
Energy Corporation will permanently close its Glomfjord
plant in Norway, with the loss of 200 jobs, as it aims to cut
unit costs in response to falling wafer prices, sending its
shares higher.
The plant, located in Northern Norway, can produce 300
megawatts of monocrystalline wafers - thin slices of
semiconductor material used to make solar panels - per year and
had been running at half speed since Dec. 1.
Europe's solar companies are facing a cut in government
solar subsidies, falling prices and rising production from China
causing a supply glut.
REC said on Wednesday the closure would lead to some costs
even after it wrote down the plant's fixed assets to zero last
year.
"We still have costs related to staff layoffs and also in
relation to supply agreements, long-term commitments and so on,
that would be a cost that we need to make provisions for," said
REC spokesman Mikkel Toerud.
He said the firm would come back to the details of these
costs in the first-quarter earnings report, due on April 25.
Production at the company's Heroeya wafer plant in southern
Norway with an installed capacity of about 650 megawatts is
reduced by 60 percent, and REC is still monitoring the cost
development at this site, Toerud said.
"That plant is still operating, and we of course continue to
focus on cost reduction and to improve operations at this
facility," he said.
"The situation for the plant is still challenging, and we
will continue to monitor the profitability for this plant over
the coming months .... of course the prices are very depressed
in this market."
Shares in REC rose 3.1 percent at 0855 GMT, outperforming a
0.7 percent rise in the Oslo benchmark index.
(Reporting by Victoria Klesty; Editing by Helen
Massy-Beresford)