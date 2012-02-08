UPDATE 7-Oil drops on worries of swelling U.S. stockpiles
* Coming Up: API U.S. stockpile data at 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT) (New throughout, adds comments, spread move, changes byline, dateline from LONDON)
OSLO Feb 8 Struggling solar equipment maker Renewable Energy Corp. reported core earnings below expectations on Wednesday as average selling prices declined sharply.
The Norwegian company said it saw a "weak solar market and overcapacity across the value chain" as well as "signs of improved demand at the end of the quarter."
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 178 million Norwegian crowns ($30.85 million) from 1.84 billion in the same period a year ago, below the mean estimate of 401 million in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 5.7704 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)
* Coming Up: API U.S. stockpile data at 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT) (New throughout, adds comments, spread move, changes byline, dateline from LONDON)
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 22 TransCanada Corp said on Wednesday it plans to offer a flat toll on its Mainline system that takes natural gas from western Canada to southern Ontario, three months after shippers balked at the previous varied toll structure that they saw as too high.
* Miners lose ground on weaker metals prices (Adds details, closing prices)