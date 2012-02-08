OSLO Feb 8 Struggling solar equipment maker Renewable Energy Corp. reported core earnings below expectations on Wednesday as average selling prices declined sharply.

The Norwegian company said it saw a "weak solar market and overcapacity across the value chain" as well as "signs of improved demand at the end of the quarter."

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 178 million Norwegian crowns ($30.85 million) from 1.84 billion in the same period a year ago, below the mean estimate of 401 million in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 5.7704 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)